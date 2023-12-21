Man drowns, three rescued at Nature’s Valley

A man drowned at Nature’s Valley and three others were rescued after they were caught in a rip current on Tuesday.
According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), the Plettenberg Bay duty crew was activated at about 2.23pm after receiving reports of a mass drowning at a section of beach adjacent to where lifeguards were stationed.
“Bitou lifeguards were alerted and they responded to that beach where they entered the water, using Malibu rescue boards, to assist four local men caught in rip currents,” NSRI Plettenberg Bay coxswain Ross Badenhorst said.
“Three of the men managed to reach the shore and exited the water while lifeguards established that one man remained missing.
“They continued to paddle out towards where it was indicated the man was last seen.”
NSRI rescue swimmers, along with state emergency medical services, police, Bitou municipal officials and SanParks rangers responded to the beach while two NSRI rescue boats were launched.
All role players assisted lifeguards in the search for the missing 22-year-old man.
“During a search, the man was located submerged underwater,” Badenhorst said.
“NSRI rescue swimmers free-dived to reach the man, bringing him to the surface where he was placed onto the rescue craft.”
The man was unconscious and efforts to resuscitate him commenced on the boat.
Upon reaching the beach paramedics, assisted by NSRI medics, tried to revive him without success f and he was declared dead moments later.
Badenhorst conveyed condolences to the family of the deceased on behalf of the NSRI.
Police have opened an inquest docket.
The three men who were rescued suffered no significant injuries.
HeraldLIVE
