Four health facilities affected by storm in Tshwane
Image: Gauteng department of health
Odi District Hospital in Mabopane and three other primary healthcare facilities in Tshwane experienced extensive damage due to a storm that happened overnight on Tuesday.
No patient or staff members were injured and, despite the damage, health services continue as normal.
Image: Gauteng department of health
Damage at Odi include a collapsed ceiling in one of the sections of the hospital and the roof, which has caused leakages in some wards. Part of the hospital's palisade fence was also damaged.
The extent of the damage at Sedilega Clinic in Mabopane, and Block TT Clinic and KT Mutubatse Clinic in Soshanguve, include damage to the roof and ceiling, which has resulted in the wards being waterlogged.
“As a result of the storm, the dysfunctional storm water channels are also flooding the clinics,” Gauteng heath spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said.
The department dispatched officials from the its infrastructure unit to assess the damage in order to institute immediate measures to ensure that health services do not get affected further.
Because of weather forecast predicting more heavy rains on Wednesday afternoon, it was difficult to estimate timelines to refurbish the facilities.
