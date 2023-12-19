The second major breakaway party under Zuma was the EFF, which was founded in July 2013 following Julius Malema’s expulsion from the ANC. The EFF in its first national election in 2014 received 1,169,259 votes.
‘Zuma’s tenure as ANC president was disastrous’: Comedian Loyiso Gola touches a nerve
Image: REUTERS/Shiraaz Mohamed
Loyiso Gola, the man known for telling jokes, stepped out of the comedian arena and touched a nerve when he described former ANC president Jacob Zuma’s nine-year tenure as “disastrous”.
Zuma has been in the spotlight this week after he announced he would not campaign for the governing party, nor would he vote for it, saying it was “not the ANC I joined”.
“It is not the ANC I joined; it will be a betrayal to campaign for the ANC of [president Cyril] Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow that,” he said.
Zuma’s statement sparked debate on the state of the ANC when he was at the helm for nine years before being forced to resign in February 2018 as president of the country.
Reflecting on Zuma's leadership, Gola said the former head of state made the governing party and it alliance partner Cosatu weaker.
“Jacob Zuma’s tenure as ANC president was disastrous. [There were] multiple breakaways, [a] weaker youth league, weaker Cosatu, weaker women's league. Now he wants to tell us he won't vote for the ANC. You made the bed. Sleep on it,” Gola said.
While some people concurred on his take about Zuma's leadership, Gola also received a backlash on social media.
The first breakaway party under Zuma’s watch was the formation of Congress of the People (COPE) in 2009 which received 1,311,027 votes after it was established.
The party was founded by Mosiuoa Lekota, Mbhazima Shilowa and Mluleki George. They were disgruntled after former president Thabo Mbeki was forced to resign in September 2008. COPE was supported by thousands of ANC loyalists and ward councillors [later fired] who did not support the ANC's move to push Mbeki to resign, making way for Zuma's presidency.
