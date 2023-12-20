Wilderness teen beautifies town one brush stroke at a time
While children her age are enjoying the holidays, 17-year-old Kaelyn Haffern is working hard to beautify the Wilderness by painting murals in her hometown.
The multimedia artist, who fell in love with art when she was just six years old, said the warm welcome she received when moving to the Wilderness with her family, and the natural beauty of the town, was what inspired her to want to give back...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.