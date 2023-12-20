Van Schaik launches online platform for schoolbooks

Van Schaik Bookstore, SA’s largest brick and mortar textbook retailer, has launched a new service on its website for parents to buy print and digital textbooks online.
Schoolbooks Direct is an easy to use e-commerce service for parents, providing institutions’ book lists as a reference, and offering the most comprehensive stock of schoolbooks available in SA.
With a branch network of 65 stores across the country, parents now have the choice of ordering books online and collecting at the nearest bookstore, or having the books delivered to their homes.
“We want to alleviate the time-consuming challenge parents face searching for schoolbooks at the beginning of a school year — it’s an added stress that we want to alleviate, by offering our expertise and stock through a dedicated online portal for textbooks.
“Our new offering is ready for the 2024 school season and will provide relief to parents who struggle to find textbooks in good time,” Van Schaik Bookstore managing director Ugan Poobalan said.
Van Schaik already carries a full range of print and electronic textbooks from all major South African publishers.
Titles from Oxford, Maskew Miller Longman, Macmillan, Cambridge, Via Afrika and 50 other school publishers are included in the 250,000 textbooks stocked by Van Schaik.
The publications include ranges such as Platinum, Sonder Grense, SpotOn, Success, Focus, and many more.
Van Schaik chose to offer the schoolbook market the Schoolbooks Direct platform after identifying that parents needed a direct, convenient and time-saving method of sourcing their children’s textbooks.
Van Schaik Bookstore has repositioned its offering over recent years from primarily being an academic book retailer for tertiary institutions to offering schoolbooks, plus a wider range of stationery and allied products for students and office employees.
“We have been selling textbooks online through our Van Schaik Bookstore website for a while, but Schoolbooks Direct takes it to another level by focusing on providing the book lists for specific schools and ensuring the stock is available,” Poobalan said.
Schools use a variety of textbooks from dozens of publishers and Van Schaik simplifies the process by acting as an aggregator for all publishers.
Though most textbooks used in SA schools are published locally, schools offering the Cambridge IGCSE or A Levels, can also contract Van Schaik to hold stock at a location close to their schools.
Parents can visit www.vanschaik.com/educationalinstitutions to purchase schoolbooks.
“We work closely with educational institutions, and we understand the academic market.
“Our research showed that buying textbooks was a headache for parents, and Schoolbooks Direct offers a very convenient and cost-effective solution — it’s the logical next step,” Poobalan said.
HeraldLIVE
Van Schaik launches online platform for schoolbooks
Image: SUPPLIED
