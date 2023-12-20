A traffic officer is to appear in court eight months after his arrest for allegedly extorting R100 from an undercover Hawks agent.
The Hawks on the West Rand received tip-offs about corrupt activities by metro police, provincial traffic police, SAPS and municipal traffic officers in Gauteng.
They sent undercover agents to the area to carry out a “buy and bust” operation, said Hawks spokesperson W/O Wendy Nkabi.
One of the agents, who drove a car without the front number plate, was stopped on the corners of the N12 and R28 by a traffic officer on May 6.
“[The officer] extorted an amount of R100 from an agent for driving without the front number plate. The agent gave feedback and returned with the Hawks investigators to point out the suspect,” Nkabi said.
The traffic official tried to evade arrest by fleeing, but was chased and arrested.
The officer, 31, faces charges of corruption and will appear in the Westonaria magistrate’s court on January 16.
Traffic officer bust by undercover Hawks agent for 'extorting R100'
Undercover agent exposes corruption after several tip-offs about extortion, allegedly by traffic officers and SAPS members
