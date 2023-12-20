Slain Bay doctor’s family stunned as ex-wife granted bail
Seven months after Zwide doctor Bantu Noqekwa was strapped to a bed in his surgery and fatally shot in an apparent hit, his distraught family sobbed after a judge overturned a decision to deny bail to the alleged mastermind — his ex-wife.
As Nothukela Ethel Mphahlwa-Noqekwa gathered the R5,000 required to secure her release from custody, a relative of the slain doctor said the family felt let down by the justice system...
