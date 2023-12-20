Security guard dies after crashing stolen metro bakkie

A Buffalo City Metro contract security guard died when he crashed an allegedly stolen city bakkie into a wall in Quigney.
This came after yet another incident where a city garbage truck rammed through the garden wall of a house in Mdantsane and crashed into a vehicle parked inside the yard.
No injuries were reported in the Mdantsane incident.
In Quigney, it is alleged the bakkie driver, who worked for a private security company, and a colleague were on duty and took the vehicle without the city’s permission on Sunday morning.
The colleague was injured and taken to Frere Hospital.
The bakkie crashed into Angle Heights, a self-catering accommodation establishment that enjoys a high number of visitors during the festive season.
On Tuesday, workers were fixing the wall that had collapsed after the crash.
No-one at Angle Heights was hurt.
Owner Yoli Tshongwana said she had decided to fix the wall out of her own pocket because of an increase in thefts in the area.
“No-one from the municipality has come to me to inquire about the incident,” Tshongwana said.
“At the end of the day, it is the metro’s vehicle, irrespective of whether it was stolen or not.
“I am still waiting for the city authorities to make contact with us.”
Quigney resident Simbonile Mandoyi, who lives near Angle Heights, said he was woken by a loud bang early on Sunday and went to see what had happened.
“At first I thought it was people who usually do drag racing on the weekends.
“When I arrived, the driver was already dead.
“We are asking BCM authorities to tighten up controls and make sure the rule of law is upheld at all times.
“The Quigney area has been turned into a drinking spot and we are urging authorities to stop this.”
The Mdantsane incident is believed to have happened over the weekend involving two on-duty municipal employees who were driving a BCM garbage truck and who appeared intoxicated in a video taken by one of the residents.
The city has charged the employees with misconduct.
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the city was saddened by the two incidents.
“We would like to convey our sincere apologies to the public who have been affected.
“Our condolences also go to the family who have lost a loved one.
“Thus far we have followed the protocol and policy processes that are applicable in both Mdantsane and Quigney.
“It is unfortunate that the Quigney incident led to a loss of life, particularly having noted that the vehicle was allegedly taken without permission by private security personnel.”
Ngwenya said they were collaborating with police on their investigations into both incidents.
The city had consulted its legal unit to discuss any litigation that might arise.
“In the Mdantsane incident, charges have been formulated [against the two employees].
“In the Quigney incident, we will deal with the private [security] company.
“We are also working closely with our labour unit for guidance.
“In terms of the assets, we will interact with our internal departments that deal with such claims.”
Police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi said police were investigating a case of theft of a motor vehicle belonging to BCM.
“It was later discovered the vehicle that was stolen was involved in an accident where the driver, in his 30s, passed on while the passenger was rushed to hospital.
“The incident occurred during the early hours of Sunday morning.
“A case of culpable homicide has been opened.”
Ngwenya said the city would tighten its awareness to “all staff to always be vigilant in their conduct at this time of the year”.
On Tuesday, the Dispatch reported on revellers who went on a drinking spree at the East London beachfront over the long weekend.
A video circulating on social media shows empty and broken alcohol bottles and other trash lying all over the newly opened multimillion-rand Leighandre “Baby Lee” Jegels Recreation Park.
Ngwenya said the city was implementing a solid plan to safeguard the park.
Security guard dies after crashing stolen metro bakkie
Quigney accident one of two weekend incidents involving municipal vehicles
Image: supplied
