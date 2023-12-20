After sold-out runs in Cape Town, London and Johannesburg, as well as winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, viral sensation Namaste Bae is bringing his healing to the Eastern Cape.
The show starts off in the Garden Route before heading to Gqeberha and ending off in East London.
Created by and starring comedy legend Rob van Vuuren, and directed by Louw Venter (the minds behind The Most Amazing Show with Corne & Twakkie), Blessings & Kombucha is a healing ceremony unlike any you have ever experienced.
Some say he was born with a bottle of kombucha in one hand and a yoga mat in the other during a Vedic Shadow Planet eclipse.
Some say he takes all the psychedelics so you do not have to.
Others say he is still looking for a ticket to Burning Man.
But whatever they say, Namaste Bae is the guru you all need and deserve.
A self-proclaimed oracle of the Mother Scoby, Namaste Bae will help you find yourself inside yourself, and with the power of comedic catharsis he will help you give birth to a better version of yourself.
Namaste Bae is the globally viral brainchild of multi-award-winning South African comedian Van Vuuren, and will provide audiences with a night of healing, hilarity, and titillating transcendence you will not forget.
Shows will take place at The Pottery in George on Thursday at 8pm, at Roof Garden Bar in Gqeberha on Saturday at 8pm, at One33 Craft Distillery in St Francis Bay on Sunday at 4pm, and at The Circle in Gonubie, East London, on Wednesday next week at 7pm.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
HeraldLIVE
Rob van Vuuren heads to Eastern Cape
Image: SUPPLIED
