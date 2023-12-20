×

News

Redhouse youngster enjoys smashing squash trek in Asia

Grey pupil puts his talent to the test in international tournaments in Malaysia and Singapore

Premium
By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 December 2023

A Redhouse youth is on top of his game and targeting more success as one of SA’s more promising squash prospects after 11 days of explosive competition in two Southeast Asian countries.

Benji Newman, 15, returned to a hero’s welcome in Gqeberha on Monday after flying the country’s flag high at the U17 international squash tournaments...

