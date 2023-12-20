PE’s KWIKSPAR on First triumphs in national barista competition

After months of intense competition, Port Elizabeth’s Bean Tree Café at KWIKSPAR on First has been recognised in the Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition for 2023 — a highly anticipated annual event that brings together Bean Tree baristas from across the national SPAR universe and pits them against each other in a thrilling showcase of creativity and expertise.
This year, over 80 Bean Tree Café baristas — all recognised for their exceptional skills and passion for coffee — from SPAR stores across the country battled it out over in a series of online and in-person heats over four months, showcasing their proficiency in areas ranging from coffee preparation and latte art to customer service and food safety.
The competition was adjudicated by a panel of judges including internationally accredited, Coffee Skills Service judge, Lani Snyman, and members of the South African Coffee Association (SCA).
“We initiated the Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition as a reflection of our commitment to delivering world-class coffee and an unparalleled customer experience in our stores.
“The competition aims to not only empower our Bean Tree baristas through skills development and networking, but also to celebrate their unique talent, passion, and love of coffee,” says Judith Gale, national head of marketing for private labels at The SPAR Group.
“Nationwide, our SPAR Bean Tree Café baristas are not just coffee makers; they are tasked with creating an experience to make a shopper’s day,” Gale says.
KWIKSPAR on First’s win in the Bean Tree Lavazza Barista Competition earned the store a spot in the Lavazza National Barista Challenge which took place on at the Old Grace Hotel in Johannesburg.
“While KWIKSPAR on First’s barista was not successful in the national challenge, she remains one of the best SPAR Bean Tree baristas in South Africa, ready to make your day with the very best service, and skills, with a smile at KWIKSPAR on First,” Gale says.
SPAR’s Bean Tree Café invites all coffee enthusiasts to experience the mastery of its baristas at selected outlets across South Africa.
With their passion and dedication, Bean Tree baristas are committed to delivering an exceptional coffee experience every single time.
For more about Bean Tree Café, visit: www.spar.co.za/Bean-Tree or follow @beantreeza on Instagram.
About Bean Tree
Bean Tree is a leading coffee brand in South Africa, partnering with the renowned Italian coffee company Lavazza to offer a unique and high-quality coffee experience.
Bean Tree uses only Lavazza coffee beans — a globally acclaimed, century-old Italian coffee brand, renowned for its creative blends and commitment to quality — and a coffee blend that has been specially crafted to suit a wide variety of different South African palates.
With nearly 400 outlets, conveniently based in SPAR retail stores across the country, Bean Tree is not just a coffee shop brand, it's SPAR’s promise to bring the very best Italian coffee to South Africans, backed with an extraordinary cafe experience.
Sponsored
