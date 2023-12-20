The NCC found that the travel agency and Swart contravened section 47(3) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).
Order obtained to freeze bank accounts of 'holiday swindler'
National Consumer Commission working with law enforcement agencies to locate Priority Escapes MD Francois Swart
The National Consumer Commission (NCC), together with the National Prosecuting Authority, have obtained a preservation order against a Fourways man accused of defrauding many would-be holidaymakers.
The order is to preserve any money available in two bank accounts belonging to both Priority Escapes and its MD Francois Swart.
Police confirmed they had issued an arrest warrant for Swart and that a fraud case was opened at the Modimolle police station in August.
The travel agency allegedly advertised travel trips to the Maldives and, to confirm their bookings, consumers paid either deposits or the full amount and received fake confirmation documents.
Scores of consumers were made to believe that their trips to Maldives were booked and paid for, only to be advised, at the last moment, that the trips had been cancelled “due to financial challenges the agency faced”.
According to the commission, consumers booked trips with Travel Plug to various destinations including Bangkok, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, Thailand, Kenya, Zanzibar, Mozambique and Namibia.
The consumers allege that closer to the date of the trip they received notifications that their trips were cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances” after making various payments to their chosen destinations.
The commission has taken note that the travel agencies advertised their offerings on various social media platforms, and used images of other consumers who might have “used their services” to lure more consumers.
“The NCC urges consumers to exercise caution and do some background checks where possible when interacting with suppliers,” Mabuza said.
“The purpose of the CPA, among others, is to promote and advance the social and economic welfare of South African consumers while protecting consumers from unconscionable, unfair, unreasonable, unjust or otherwise improper trade practices.”
