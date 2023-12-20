Official appeals for divine intervention as initiation deaths rise to 31

The death toll for this year’s summer initiation season has risen to 31, eight more than the 23 recorded during the entire season last year — and there are still three weeks to go.
“We are in crisis,” co-operative governance and traditional affairs provincial spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said.
“Things are getting out of hand, every day we have an initiate reported dead. Numbers are climbing every day.
“Sadly, parents are not playing their part and now we are faced with this. We appeal for divine intervention.”
Traditional initiation monitoring teams were being overwhelmed, Ngam said.
“We cannot expect them to be in every corner of every village.
“Parents, local men and community members should intensify the war against the deaths of initiates.
“As representatives of the government and other stakeholders, we have done our best, done what is possible, to avoid these unnecessary deaths, and pumped millions of rand and resources into our efforts.
“But initiates in the Eastern Cape continue to die today. Parents do not care.
But we are not surrendering in this war.”
Ngam said most of the deaths at legal initiation schools resulted from dehydration or septicaemia.
“This shows negligence as the initiates did not drink enough water,” Ngam said.
Apart from the deaths, many initiates were being admitted to hospitals.
Of the 31 deaths, 11 initiates died in the OR Tambo district.
OR Tambo Traditional Initiation Forum district chair Nkosi Zwelithobile Lutuka said the death toll was increasing every day.
“Of the 11 deaths in OR Tambo, six are in Ingquza Hill [Lusikisiki and Flagstaff] while two are in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal area, two in Nyandeni, one in Mhlontlo,” Lutuka said.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said funds that should have been spent on other patients were being used to admit initiates for treatment and to take dead initiates to the department’s forensic pathology unit.
This was placing additional strain on the department, which had to cope with an increasing number of road accidents during the festive season.
“We call upon people to minimise the man-made risk of trauma cases from the roads and celebration gatherings.”
Five initiates had been admitted to two hospitals in the Alfred Nzo district with assault wounds.
Kupelo said one of the assaulted initiates was in a critical condition.
“The department also noted swift action by Mbizana police who have already arrested the alleged perpetrators.
“The hospitals across the province have been prepared for a busy festive season.
“However, holidaymakers, motorists and members of the community at large are urged to play their part in ensuring an incident-free festive season.”
Premier Oscar Mabuyane lamented the unfolding tragedy of initiation school deaths on Friday at the funeral of two initiates, Anele and Awonke Busakwe, and their older brother, Sakhe, at Mntla village in Ngcwazi, near Ngqamakhwe.
“I receive reports of deaths of initiates every day. This is so sad because these are young lives cut short,” Mabuyane told mourners.
Official appeals for divine intervention as initiation deaths rise to 31
Image: LULAMILE FENI
The death toll for this year’s summer initiation season has risen to 31, eight more than the 23 recorded during the entire season last year — and there are still three weeks to go.
“We are in crisis,” co-operative governance and traditional affairs provincial spokesperson Mamnkeli Ngam said.
“Things are getting out of hand, every day we have an initiate reported dead. Numbers are climbing every day.
“Sadly, parents are not playing their part and now we are faced with this. We appeal for divine intervention.”
Traditional initiation monitoring teams were being overwhelmed, Ngam said.
“We cannot expect them to be in every corner of every village.
“Parents, local men and community members should intensify the war against the deaths of initiates.
“As representatives of the government and other stakeholders, we have done our best, done what is possible, to avoid these unnecessary deaths, and pumped millions of rand and resources into our efforts.
“But initiates in the Eastern Cape continue to die today. Parents do not care.
But we are not surrendering in this war.”
Ngam said most of the deaths at legal initiation schools resulted from dehydration or septicaemia.
“This shows negligence as the initiates did not drink enough water,” Ngam said.
Apart from the deaths, many initiates were being admitted to hospitals.
Of the 31 deaths, 11 initiates died in the OR Tambo district.
OR Tambo Traditional Initiation Forum district chair Nkosi Zwelithobile Lutuka said the death toll was increasing every day.
“Of the 11 deaths in OR Tambo, six are in Ingquza Hill [Lusikisiki and Flagstaff] while two are in the King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal area, two in Nyandeni, one in Mhlontlo,” Lutuka said.
Provincial health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said funds that should have been spent on other patients were being used to admit initiates for treatment and to take dead initiates to the department’s forensic pathology unit.
This was placing additional strain on the department, which had to cope with an increasing number of road accidents during the festive season.
“We call upon people to minimise the man-made risk of trauma cases from the roads and celebration gatherings.”
Five initiates had been admitted to two hospitals in the Alfred Nzo district with assault wounds.
Kupelo said one of the assaulted initiates was in a critical condition.
“The department also noted swift action by Mbizana police who have already arrested the alleged perpetrators.
“The hospitals across the province have been prepared for a busy festive season.
“However, holidaymakers, motorists and members of the community at large are urged to play their part in ensuring an incident-free festive season.”
Premier Oscar Mabuyane lamented the unfolding tragedy of initiation school deaths on Friday at the funeral of two initiates, Anele and Awonke Busakwe, and their older brother, Sakhe, at Mntla village in Ngcwazi, near Ngqamakhwe.
“I receive reports of deaths of initiates every day. This is so sad because these are young lives cut short,” Mabuyane told mourners.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News