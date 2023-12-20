×

News

Improved air access to Eastern Cape hailed

By Tshepiso Mametela - 20 December 2023

The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) is encouraged by the SA Airways (SAA) Johannesburg to Gqeberha route relaunch for the festive season after a near four-year absence from the skies.

The extra air capability bolsters expectations of a record number of visitors to the Bay — about six-million in the 2023 calendar year — translating to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic. ..

