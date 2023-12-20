Improved air access to Eastern Cape hailed
The Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency (ECPTA) is encouraged by the SA Airways (SAA) Johannesburg to Gqeberha route relaunch for the festive season after a near four-year absence from the skies.
The extra air capability bolsters expectations of a record number of visitors to the Bay — about six-million in the 2023 calendar year — translating to the highest since the Covid-19 pandemic. ..
