A 34-year-old George woman has appeared in court in connection with the trafficking of four women from West Africa to SA in a shipping container.
Charged with human trafficking, the suspect made a brief appearance in the Garden Route town’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The woman, who cannot be named until she has pleaded, was remanded and the case was postponed to January 22 for a formal bail application.
The Hawks made the arrest on December 16 after acting on information that the four women had been trafficked from West Africa to SA a few months ago.
“The victims were allegedly given fake passports,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said.
“Information is that the women were advertised on an escort website and were kept in a residential complex in George.
“The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team operationalised the information and a search was conducted at the premises.
“They found four females, who the Hawks suspected to have been trafficked,” Vukubi said, adding that the women were believed to be between the ages of 21 and 47.
They were rescued, taken for a medical assessment, and were now at a place of safety.
The suspect faces charges of contravention of Section 4(1) and Section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act.
HeraldLIVE
George woman appears in court on trafficking charges
Image: ALLAN SWART/123RF
A 34-year-old George woman has appeared in court in connection with the trafficking of four women from West Africa to SA in a shipping container.
Charged with human trafficking, the suspect made a brief appearance in the Garden Route town’s magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
The woman, who cannot be named until she has pleaded, was remanded and the case was postponed to January 22 for a formal bail application.
The Hawks made the arrest on December 16 after acting on information that the four women had been trafficked from West Africa to SA a few months ago.
“The victims were allegedly given fake passports,” Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said.
“Information is that the women were advertised on an escort website and were kept in a residential complex in George.
“The Serious Organised Crime Investigation team operationalised the information and a search was conducted at the premises.
“They found four females, who the Hawks suspected to have been trafficked,” Vukubi said, adding that the women were believed to be between the ages of 21 and 47.
They were rescued, taken for a medical assessment, and were now at a place of safety.
The suspect faces charges of contravention of Section 4(1) and Section 7 of the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News