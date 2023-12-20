Community mourns loss of northern areas rugby stalwart
Former Bulls and Boland wing Chivago Breda hit by truck in Kariega
Tributes are pouring in for northern areas rugby stalwart Chivago Breda, who died earlier this week after being hit by a truck and dragged along the tar for several metres.
Breda, 52, from Bloemendal, had been taking a walk in Kariega in the early hours of Monday when the harrowing incident occurred...
