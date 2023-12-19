×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

UCT receives R200m donation for neuroscience research

Premium
By Linda Ensor - 19 December 2023

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has received a R200m donation from the Donald Gordon Foundation for its Neuroscience Institute.

The university said in a statement on Monday that “this substantial contribution is set to accelerate innovative neuroscience research in Africa and on a global scale”...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read