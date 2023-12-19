Teen dies in crossfire of spaza shop shooting
Store attendant also killed after gunmen’s demand for money refused
A teenager’s innocent request to buy a packet of chips turned deadly when she was caught in the crossfire of three gunmen who were seemingly upset with a New Brighton shop owner for refusing to give them R100 for fuel.
As 15-year-old Anoyolo Khetshengane lay dying in a pool of her own blood with her distraught grandmother by her side, a 35-year-old shop attendant was also shot dead...
