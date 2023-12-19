Revellers out of control at beachfront park

Residents of Quigney in East London have a fresh headache this festive season after the behaviour of weekend revellers at the newly opened multimillion-rand Baby Lee Jegels Recreation Park on the East London beachfront.
The park, formerly known as Court Crescent, was officially opened by the city late in November in time for the festive season.
Its launch caused controversy after its price tag was initially revealed to be R87m and later soared to more than R99m, and it is now nicknamed the “stoep” after the EFF called it a “veranda stoep” in protest of its price tag.
The park is meant to uplift the look of the city’s beachfront and contribute to tourism, but after the festive season’s first big weekend, it was left in a mess by revellers who had been publicly consuming alcohol.
A video doing the rounds on social media shows empty booze bottles, some broken, and other trash lying all over the park.
The residents’ association, ward councillors, police forum and a businessman voiced their displeasure at the behaviour over the weekend, saying revellers openly broke the city’s bylaws with no consequences.
Owen Tylor, a Quigney businessman, called for the city’s bylaws to be enforced.
“If they don’t marshal it and control it, it’s just going to go out of hand, which is what happened over the weekend.
“The police and the city police have got to apply the bylaws, otherwise they are wasting their time, and it’s the only way they are going to gain respect.”
Tylor said there was so much glass in the fountain that children could no longer play in it.
On Monday, a father was seen carrying his two children in the park to avoid them cutting their feet on the broken glass littering the park.
Empty liquor bottles were still lying on the ground while some children were trying to enjoy themselves on the jungle gym.
Much of the trash — but not all — had been collected and packed in about 30 black plastic bags by city employees.
Quigney community forum leader Anele Mkhangelwa said they had tried to control the crowd at the weekend, but it was beyond their capabilities.
Most of Saturday night’s revellers were teenagers.
“It was really bad. We tried to move the teenagers from the Windmill because they were drinking in public and breaking bottles, and we moved them to the stoep.
“We called the police, but they could not cope. The teens were just drinking, playing loud music, it was chaos.”
Quigney Residents’ Association chair Satish Nair said the opening of the new park represented a “can of worms” as it was becoming a breeding ground for drunkenness.
“There is not even a single dustbin in the whole of that stoep ... there is no fencing, whoever wants to enter can enter from whichever direction.”
He said the noise and drinking was even affecting beachfront businesses.
DA councillor Funeka Wolose also complained about the behaviour in the park, saying it had been a big problem over the past weekend.
“They drink, they get drunk and everything goes.
“It’s not nice witnessing that — we want safety, law enforcement and police on the ground.”
She said such behaviour was not allowed at other tourism destinations because there was police visibility.
BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said the city was implementing a “solid plan” to safeguard the park.
“East London police are posting two to three members with municipal law enforcement and private security.”
Ngwenya said the city had a cleaning project which benefited 11 small businesses.
“[They] will continue providing valuable cleaning services which will descend on the facility every morning to clear the area. Litter bins will be provided.” —Daily Dispatch
