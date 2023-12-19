The Organised Crime Unit has launched a manhunt for the suspects who gunned down a 35-year-old man in broad daylight on Monday while he was attending to his broken down vehicle in Sherwood.
Two other people were wounded during the shooting.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the corner of Walker Drive and Kabega Road.
“At about 5pm, Dawet Aleme contacted his friends to assist him with his vehicle, a VW Jetta, which had broken down.
“Four males arrived in a white Kia to assist and while attending to the vehicle, a white Nissan NP200 bakkie arrived with two suspects in the front and two suspects on the back of the LDV.
“The two suspects at the back started shooting at the group.
“Aleme was fatally shot in the back and stomach, while two other males sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”
Police suspect the incident is gang-related.
“A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who can assist with information relating to the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police hunt suspects after brazen daylight shooting
Image: WERNER HILLS
The Organised Crime Unit has launched a manhunt for the suspects who gunned down a 35-year-old man in broad daylight on Monday while he was attending to his broken down vehicle in Sherwood.
Two other people were wounded during the shooting.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the corner of Walker Drive and Kabega Road.
“At about 5pm, Dawet Aleme contacted his friends to assist him with his vehicle, a VW Jetta, which had broken down.
“Four males arrived in a white Kia to assist and while attending to the vehicle, a white Nissan NP200 bakkie arrived with two suspects in the front and two suspects on the back of the LDV.
“The two suspects at the back started shooting at the group.
“Aleme was fatally shot in the back and stomach, while two other males sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.”
Police suspect the incident is gang-related.
“A case of murder and attempted murder is under investigation,” Janse van Rensburg said.
Anyone who can assist with information relating to the shooting is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News