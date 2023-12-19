×

Police call for tipoffs on alleged 'holiday swindler' from Fourways

19 December 2023
Shonisani Tshikalange
Reporter
Limpopo police are seeking information about the whereabouts of alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, 39.
Limpopo police are seeking information about the whereabouts of alleged holiday swindler Francois Swart, 39.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a Fourways man accused of defrauding many would-be holidaymakers of hundreds of thousands of rand.

Police confirmed they have issued an arrest warrant for Francois Swart, MD of travel agency Priority Escapes.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said a fraud case was opened at the Modimolle police station in August.

“The complainant alleged two companies were defrauded of more than R130,000 by Priority Escapes. The suspect allegedly received full payment from the complainants for him to fulfil holiday arrangements on their behalf. The misrepresentation was furthered when the suspect issued documents purporting the holiday was arranged and paid in full,” Mashaba said.

He said it has since been confirmed the documents the complainants received are false.

Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of Swart, aged 39.

“Police appeal to any person with knowledge of Swart’s whereabouts to provide the details to the police by contacting the investigating officer Warrant Officer Gawie Greef on 082 565 7800 or Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or use MySAPS app,” said Mashaba.

TimesLIVE

