Man arrested in Graaff-Reinet for CPF member’s murder

A man who allegedly killed the deputy chair of a community policing forum in Cape Town has been arrested in the Eastern Cape town of Graaff-Reinet — nearly 700km away from where the crime occurred.
Lulama “Guffy” Dinginto, associated with the Gugulethu CPF, was shot and killed in her home during the early hours of December 10.
She was shot at least five times in the face and head.
Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said the suspect was arrested in the Karoo town on Sunday while aboard a bus headed for the Western Cape.
“On the above mentioned date, information was received from the Western Cape that the suspect had left Gqeberha and was on the bus,” McCarthy said.
“The Graaff-Reinet Operational Command Centre members waited for the bus to enter their town and at about 9pm the bus was stopped and searched.
“The suspect was identified and arrested.”
McCarthy said the suspect had appeared in court regarding the warrant that had been issued for his arrest, and had since been transferred back to Cape Town to face the charges in the murder case.
The Western Cape Provincial Community Police Board said at the time it was deeply saddened by Dinginto’s murder.
“Her dedication to community policing, unwavering commitment to combating violence and drugs, and her outspoken advocacy for a safer community, made her a beacon of inspiration to us all,” chair Fransina Lucas said.
“The news of her brutal and untimely death in her own home is devastating, and words seem insufficient to express the anger and sorrow we feel.
“In this difficult time, please know that our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones.
“May they find strength and solace in the memories of her impactful life.”
Western Cape MEC for police oversight and community safety, Reagen Allen, also previously expressed his shock at the murder and urged anyone with information about the incident to step forward.
“My sincere condolences go to the family, loved ones, friends and colleagues of Dinginto, who was brutally killed in her home in Gugulethu.
“This phenomenal woman served on the Gugulethu CPF as the deputy chair.
“I am appalled by this incident and all the violence that we’re continuing to see across various pockets of our province.”
HeraldLIVE
