It was not my decision to fly first class, says mayor
The cost of an overseas trip to China with two municipal officials had Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk trying to explain his hefty R134,000 flight ticket at City Hall on Monday.
Van Niekerk was speaking at a media briefing to report back on a bilateral visit, saying he was happy to be back in the city. ..
