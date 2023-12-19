SCA dismisses racism allegations levelled against Nedbank
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has found that businessman Iqbal Survé and his entities have failed to prove the racism allegations they levelled against banking group Nedbank which wants to close the accounts of units in the Sekunjalo group over reputational risk concerns.
This comes as Nedbank overturned an interdict granted by the Equality Court in 2022 that it cannot close accounts held by companies in the Sekunjalo stable...
