A blaze that broke out in Schauderville on Tuesday afternoon — and spread dangerously close to homes — has been brought under control.
The fire, which started shortly after midday, burned fiercely in the veld close to Clifton Street.
Bay safety and security political head Stag Mitchell said a combination of factors had stoked the fire, including dry grass, discarded alcohol bottles, broken pieces of wine glasses and the strong wind.
“The fire, which posed an imminent threat, is now successfully under control, thanks to the diligent efforts of our proficient fire teams,” Mitchell said.
“The flames approached within a perilous five metres of residential homes, underscoring the severity of the situation.
“Gratitude is extended to the adept response of our fire teams, as their swift action prevented what could have been a significantly more severe incident.”
HeraldLIVE
Fire that threatened Schauderville houses under control
Image: NMBM
A blaze that broke out in Schauderville on Tuesday afternoon — and spread dangerously close to homes — has been brought under control.
The fire, which started shortly after midday, burned fiercely in the veld close to Clifton Street.
Bay safety and security political head Stag Mitchell said a combination of factors had stoked the fire, including dry grass, discarded alcohol bottles, broken pieces of wine glasses and the strong wind.
“The fire, which posed an imminent threat, is now successfully under control, thanks to the diligent efforts of our proficient fire teams,” Mitchell said.
“The flames approached within a perilous five metres of residential homes, underscoring the severity of the situation.
“Gratitude is extended to the adept response of our fire teams, as their swift action prevented what could have been a significantly more severe incident.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News