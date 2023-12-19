Drunk driving a concern as holiday traffic volumes surge

As the summer holidays get under way, drunk driving remains a major challenge as traffic volumes pick up on major Eastern Cape routes, the provincial transport department said on Monday.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the spike in inbound traffic volumes had started early on Friday and the trend continued on Monday.
The R61, which connects Beaufort West with Port Shepstone via Graaff-Reinet, Komani, Mthatha and Port Edward, had been particularly busy on Friday.
“The N2 west connecting us with the Western Cape via the Garden Route has been one of the busiest as well, and so has the N6 connecting us with the northern provinces through the Free State,” Binqose said.
“All these roads have remained very, very busy.”
Komani, where the N6 and R61 converge, had also seen traffic congestion, particularly on Saturday.
Binqose said the department expected roads to remain busy until early on Christmas Day as more people made their way home for the celebrations.
“Apart from the routes connecting us with other provinces, inner provincial routes like the N2 from Gqeberha and East London all the way to Mthatha has also been clogged with traffic — long-distance taxis ferrying people between the province’s major centres.”
Drunk drivers, reckless driving and bad weather in some parts of the province leading to poor visibility had been a headache.
Binqose said the unsettled weather made setting up “full-on” roadblocks difficult.
“Of course, where the weather permitted we have been able to carry out roadblocks.
“We have encountered many people who are driving under the influence of alcohol.
“We arrested no fewer than seven people on Friday alone in an operation on the N2, at Kei Bridge between East London and Butterworth.
“So this is a major challenge for us and it’s one of the major causes of crashes.
“We plead with people to refrain from that and ensure that they are in a good state of mind when they get behind the wheel.”
Binqose warned road users to ensure they obeyed the rules.
“Road safety is everybody’s responsibility, so let’s just all play our role and ensure we are safe at all times.
“Maximum focus and concentration should be the bare minimum requirement every time we get on our roads because it’s lapses in concentration that have led to a lot of accidents which have claimed so many lives.”
Binqose said road users, both motorists and pedestrians, were distracted by devices such as cellphones.
“Put away those devices when you are on the road.
“Just focus on the road and play your role in ensuring that you and your passengers arrive alive. And respect fellow road users.”
Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said the board was extremely concerned about drunk driving, which had deadly consequences.
The board had conducted a number of awareness initiatives this year and in past years.
“During this festive season we have been all over the province raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
“We just hope that in spite of the noted increases in drunk driving cases this season, we see a considerable decrease in cases by the end of the season relative to previous years.”
Alcohol also seems to be a problem on the beaches.
A number of beachgoers under the influence of alcohol had to be rescued from the ocean off Eastern Beach in East London at the weekend.
Drunk driving a concern as holiday traffic volumes surge
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
As the summer holidays get under way, drunk driving remains a major challenge as traffic volumes pick up on major Eastern Cape routes, the provincial transport department said on Monday.
Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the spike in inbound traffic volumes had started early on Friday and the trend continued on Monday.
The R61, which connects Beaufort West with Port Shepstone via Graaff-Reinet, Komani, Mthatha and Port Edward, had been particularly busy on Friday.
“The N2 west connecting us with the Western Cape via the Garden Route has been one of the busiest as well, and so has the N6 connecting us with the northern provinces through the Free State,” Binqose said.
“All these roads have remained very, very busy.”
Komani, where the N6 and R61 converge, had also seen traffic congestion, particularly on Saturday.
Binqose said the department expected roads to remain busy until early on Christmas Day as more people made their way home for the celebrations.
“Apart from the routes connecting us with other provinces, inner provincial routes like the N2 from Gqeberha and East London all the way to Mthatha has also been clogged with traffic — long-distance taxis ferrying people between the province’s major centres.”
Drunk drivers, reckless driving and bad weather in some parts of the province leading to poor visibility had been a headache.
Binqose said the unsettled weather made setting up “full-on” roadblocks difficult.
“Of course, where the weather permitted we have been able to carry out roadblocks.
“We have encountered many people who are driving under the influence of alcohol.
“We arrested no fewer than seven people on Friday alone in an operation on the N2, at Kei Bridge between East London and Butterworth.
“So this is a major challenge for us and it’s one of the major causes of crashes.
“We plead with people to refrain from that and ensure that they are in a good state of mind when they get behind the wheel.”
Binqose warned road users to ensure they obeyed the rules.
“Road safety is everybody’s responsibility, so let’s just all play our role and ensure we are safe at all times.
“Maximum focus and concentration should be the bare minimum requirement every time we get on our roads because it’s lapses in concentration that have led to a lot of accidents which have claimed so many lives.”
Binqose said road users, both motorists and pedestrians, were distracted by devices such as cellphones.
“Put away those devices when you are on the road.
“Just focus on the road and play your role in ensuring that you and your passengers arrive alive. And respect fellow road users.”
Eastern Cape Liquor Board spokesperson Mgwebi Msiya said the board was extremely concerned about drunk driving, which had deadly consequences.
The board had conducted a number of awareness initiatives this year and in past years.
“During this festive season we have been all over the province raising awareness of the dangers of drunk driving.
“We just hope that in spite of the noted increases in drunk driving cases this season, we see a considerable decrease in cases by the end of the season relative to previous years.”
Alcohol also seems to be a problem on the beaches.
A number of beachgoers under the influence of alcohol had to be rescued from the ocean off Eastern Beach in East London at the weekend.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News