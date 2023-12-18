Valley Cricket charity games help open doors for top pupils

The third edition of the Valley Annual Cricket Charity Games successfully raised more than R10,000 this weekend.
The proceeds are earmarked to support academically outstanding matriculants from four schools in the Sundays River Valley, to help with the financial burden of university registration fees.
And Christmas came early for Ilitha Mbula, 19, who matriculated from Samkelwe Secondary School in 2022, and Chumelihle Makana, 18, who earlier matriculated at Moses Mabida High School, and were both the top achievers in their respective schools
Mbula, who lives in Kwa Nomathamsanqa in Addo, said she was excited when she received the news as she plans to register to study at the University of Johannesburg.
“I had to return home in 2022 from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology because there were protests at the university.
“I battled to get accommodation, I slept in a hall and I feared for my safety.
“I was devastated, but believed God had a plan for me.
“I was excited when I heard I received the bursary.
“I will also have student accommodation through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme,” Mbula said.
Makana, 18, a Nelson Mandela University BCom (tourism) second-year student, said she would use the money to buy a laptop.
“This bursary means a lot to me. I would have to book a computer at the library, and sometimes I would not be able to go, which would lead to me falling behind with my studies.
“My family relies on a social grant. We are poor.
“In the June holidays, there was nothing at home and there was nothing at university for me to eat.
“My high schoolteachers encouraged me that I was studying to change my life and my family’s life, and through perseverance I made it, and now the bursary will buy a laptop for me,” a grateful Makana said.
Chief patron of the cricket event, Simphiwe Rune, said many young people from the community who were unable to pursue a tertiary education resorted to substance abuse or ended up working as farm labourers.
“In 2022, we distributed R37,000 to four local schools,” Rune said.
“We will continue raising funds until January, but thus far we have raised more than R10,000.”
