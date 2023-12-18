Three Eastern Cape departments surrender R83m in unspent funds

Eastern Cape government departments have surrendered unspent funds totalling R83m to the Provincial Revenue Fund during the adjustments budget process.
The three affected departments are co-operative governance and traditional affairs, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism and the provincial treasury.
This was revealed in a report tabled at a virtual sitting of the legislature last week by portfolio committee on finance and provincial expenditure chair Mziwonke Ndabeni.
The report listed a number of findings and recommendations.
“Provincial treasury has been surrendering funds for the past four years and there is no evidence of consequence management done,” the report said.
“An amount of R15.677m was ring-fenced at the provincial treasury for the implementation of the proposed organisational structure [review] and [it was] indicated that this is rescheduled to the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 financial years as the [organigram] has been submitted to the office of the premier for concurrence by the department of public service and administration.”
The report also said implementation of infrastructure-related projects was a challenge for the provincial administration, resulting in underspending of infrastructure budgets and associated conditional grants, particularly by the education, health and transport departments.
It said during the national adjustments budget, the province had a downward adjustment amounting to R761m on conditional grants, due to slow spending.
In its general finding, the report noted that the adjustments budget exposed a regime of underspending, poor planning and lack of consequence management in the provincial administration.
It recommended that the provincial treasury and office of the premier set up co-ordinating committees to monitor and fast-track spending as well as a consequence management process to discourage under-expenditure.
“The provincial treasury must submit to the committee punitive measures taken towards this ongoing of surrendering of funds by the department.”
The committee met the executive authority and provincial treasury officials last week to consider the Provincial Adjustment Appropriation Bill. The report was adopted by the committee.
The total additional appropriation for the province is R857.6m.
EFF MPL Simthembile Madikizela said the surrender of the funds was sad considering that many Eastern Cape people were poor and in dire need of service delivery.
Madikizela said the economic development, environmental affairs and tourism department was meant to activate many activities involving SMMEs, co-operatives and job-creation and skilling initiatives.
“All those things will be a pipe dream if we continue to have a visionless situation of this nature.”
Provincial treasury spokesperson Pumelele Godongwana confirmed that at the end of 2022/2023 financial year, a total of R83m on goods and services was not spent and surrendered to the Provincial Revenue Fund.
Co-operative governance surrendered R7.264m, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism R51m and the provincial treasury R25.5m.
Godongwana said it was important to note that these funds had not been lost.
“The surrendered funds will be rescheduled to 2024/2025 financial year for the same purpose that they were initially allocated for.
“I must reiterate, however, that provincial treasury encourages departments to spend funds allocated on time and within budgets.”
