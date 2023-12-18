Nelson Mandela Bay residents bridge gaps at Reconciliation Day event
People from different races met each other and shared stories over a slice of pizza at a Reconciliation Day Long Table at Baywest Mall in Gqeberha on Saturday.
Initiated by the Dutch Reformed Church in the metro in 2022, this year the Long Table event included people from the Bethelsdorp Congregational Church...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.