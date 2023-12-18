Nelson Mandela Bay ceramicist wins award and makes a splash among Eastern Cape’s top potters

Nature and swimming feature as two of the prominent themes in the Eastern Cape Regional Ceramics Exhibition at the GFI Art Gallery in Gqeberha.
On the opening night of the exhibition on Thursday, top ceramicist and passionate open water swimmer Billie McNaughton was presented with the 2023 Andile Dyalvane Award of Excellence.
Her eight otherworldly swimmers’ heads are an integral part of the exhibit.
In an interview on Saturday, McNaughton said her collection of female heads, each wearing a different “spirit cap”, symbolised her inner voice.
“They’re all connected to Mother Nature. They look upwards because they’re positive, their eyes are closed because their message is not of this world and their caps represent what their soul wants to say.”
She said her love for open water swimming, which included regular ocean excursions at the Gqeberha beachfront and more challenging adventure swims to Robben Island, and around Cape Point and Cape Recife, helped with her art.
“It helps to keep me still, so I can listen to my soul.”
She said she aimed to reflect her philosophy of courage in her art.
“Life is a wonderful gift and time is too short for the ordinary.
“A positive attitude and kindness is key.
“Trust yourself to get vulnerable and to dream your biggest dreams,
“Act without ego or fear of failure and bravely step forward.
“The magic beyond the comfort zone is the discovery of your best authentic, extraordinary self.”
McNaughton, 60, who grew up in Makhanda and then studied at the former PE Technikon, is chair of Ceramics Eastern Cape.
She said she was proud to be a part of the exhibition, which features 23 potters from around the province.
“It’s a celebration of the best ceramics produced in the Eastern Cape this year.
“We purposefully have not divided the young up-and-coming artists from the established ones.
“I wanted to unite us in clay and to make all Eastern Cape ceramicists feel like they belong.
“We’ve also included pieces in this exhibition from invited artists Lesley-Ann Hoets, Carol Hayward-Fell and Jo-Anne Küter.”
In other awards on the opening night of the exhibition, second place went to Lois Lippstreu Strong, first merit to Richard Pullen, merit to Rika Haasbroek and Rose Hobson, and best student to Nosipho Booi, all of whom have works on display.
The exhibition is scheduled to run until January 24 at the Park Drive gallery.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay ceramicist wins award and makes a splash among Eastern Cape’s top potters
.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
HeraldLIVE
