Murder accused cop Arends denied bail
Found that he could possibly interfere with state witnesses, and that the prosecution had a relatively strong case against him, the bail bid of murder accused police officer Sergeant Rudy Arends was dismissed on Monday.
The Kariega magistrate’s court found further that the suspected gang-related actions of his two co-accused could not be ignored...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.