Gqeberha police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of at least one person on Monday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident occurred on the corner of Walker Drive and Kabega Road.
“I can confirm that a man was shot,” she said.
“The victim later died from his injuries in hospital.
“A thorough investigation is in progress, and currently there is no additional information available.”
Private security firm Atlas also responded to the scene.
“I can confirm that an individual was shot on Walker Drive,” Atlas spokesperson Ryan Morris said.
“Our team was present at the scene, and the matter is under investigation by the police.”
Witnesses at the scene reported the discovery of at least eight bullet casings.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Man fatally wounded in Walker Drive shooting
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
