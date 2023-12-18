Man and three children die in Wells Estate shack fire
Three children and a man died in a shack fire in Wells Estate at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest had been opened after the incident...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.