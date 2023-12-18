×

News

Man and three children die in Wells Estate shack fire

By Brandon Nel - 18 December 2023

Three children and a man died in a shack fire in Wells Estate at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said an inquest had been opened after the incident...

