Life’s a ditch in once-tidy Kariega suburb

Homeowners fume over incessant water leaks — and slew of trenches left open after burst pipes are repaired

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 18 December 2023

Frustrated Mosel residents in Kariega say the Bay municipality’s negligence is turning their once-tidy suburb into an eyesore with trenches left open on nearly every corner.

Every week, old asbestos pipes in the area burst, leading to a never-ending cycle of water shortages and low water pressure — as well as ditches being dug and left unfilled on pavements and roads. ..

