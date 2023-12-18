Life’s a ditch in once-tidy Kariega suburb
Homeowners fume over incessant water leaks — and slew of trenches left open after burst pipes are repaired
Frustrated Mosel residents in Kariega say the Bay municipality’s negligence is turning their once-tidy suburb into an eyesore with trenches left open on nearly every corner.
Every week, old asbestos pipes in the area burst, leading to a never-ending cycle of water shortages and low water pressure — as well as ditches being dug and left unfilled on pavements and roads. ..
