News

Graduation literally a life-and-death matter for NMU student

Mulat Zinabu Assefa, 36, walked through Ethiopia war zone and endured months-long siege to submit his doctorate

By Herald Reporter - 18 December 2023

The journey to the coveted academic title of “doctor” usually takes years of hard work and dedication.

Nelson Mandela University student Mulat Zinabu Assefa, 36, went further, risking his life by walking through a war zone in Ethiopia to submit his doctorate...

