×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Fed up Central residents say ‘no’ to new liquor licence applications

.

By Andisa Bonani - 18 December 2023

A Nelson Mandela Bay ward committee has taken a strong stance regarding new liquor traders in their area by refusing to support any new licence requests.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board grants licences but ward committees also receive the applications to get input and support from residents...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read