Cops zero in on Nelson Mandela Bay contractor as complaints pile up

A Gqeberha contractor accused of swindling people out of money by promising to revamp their homes or do maintenance work and not delivering is the target of a police investigation.
Donovan Greyling, 36, is being investigated by the police in connection with at least six complaints of fraud.
Four of the complainants shared similar stories of being left in the lurch after paying Greyling for work.
They allege he started projects but failed to finish them. In some cases he allegedly never even started the work despite accepting a deposit.
Melani Welsh said she contacted Greyling in May to request a quote for the removal and installation of a sink and cupboard at her Sidwell business.
“After assessing the project, he provided a quote of R7,000 for labour and material on May 25,” she said.
“The quote was accepted, and a deposit of R4,500 was paid to Donovan’s account on June 2.
“However, on June 5, Donovan came to remove the old cupboard and promised to return the following Tuesday to install the new one.”
She said he never returned.
“When contacted, he provided a series of excuses, including waiting for material from [the supplier], being in hospital, and then dealing with a burst geyser.
“Despite assurances to repay the money, he failed to do so.”
A woman claiming to be Greyling’s lawyer then contacted Welsh, saying he intended to repay the amount gradually.
“Our HR manager insisted on a full repayment,” Welsh said.
“When I then called the lawyer back, the owner of the law firm denied Donovan’s association with her practice,” she said.
She then posted about her ordeal on Facebook.
“He came to our workplace, pleading for the post’s removal,” Welsh said.
“I stipulated that I would only remove it once we received our money back, which, unfortunately, never occurred.
“Following the Facebook post, other individuals he had allegedly scammed also came forward.”
Another woman, who declined to be named, said she paid Greyling a deposit of R30,000 for a bathroom renovation and electrical work on July 3.
She had hired him based on a recommendation from someone she trusted.
“He was scheduled to commence work on July 5.
“But upon his arrival, he was late and brought only a chisel, a level, a lead, a friend and a worker,” she said.
“From that point until I reported the matter to the police on July 15, he provided a series of excuses for not being on site, including a flat tyre, being stuck at the Arlington tip, vehicle problems, and various other reasons.
“When I realised I had fallen victim to [an alleged] scam, I requested a refund.
“In response, he began threatening me with legal action and consistently lied.
“To date, I have not received a single cent and am still without a bathroom.”
The Dolphin Nook Body Corporate was also allegedly taken for a ride.
Body corporate member Allie van der Merwe said that on February 17, Greyling submitted a quote for the replacement of a section of security fencing.
“The trustees approved the job on March 1 and a deposit of R34,800 was transferred into his account.
“To date, Donovan has not completed the work as outlined in the initial quote.
“The persistent delays and a pattern of providing excuses have raised concerns, leading us to doubt his commitment to fulfilling the agreed-upon project.”
In light of this, they requested a refund of the deposit.
“It has become evident that Donovan does not intend to proceed with the quoted work.
“Despite acknowledging receipt of our notice to be refunded, he has failed to reimburse our funds, and the work remains incomplete,” Van der Merwe said.
Greyling did not respond to telephone calls, WhatsApp messages, SMSs and an email.
The first three WhatsApp messages showed two grey ticks, indicating delivery, but subsequent attempts suggested his phone might have been turned off.
Another reporter also forwarded a set of questions to Greyling on WhatsApp, but there was no response.
His parents stay at the address listed on the invoices.
They said he had not lived with them for some time and they had not seen him.
Police spokesperson Andre Beetge said the matter was being investigated.
“We can confirm that six cases of fraud are being investigated in which allegations have been made against a 36-year-old man,” Beetge said.
“These cases have been registered between January and July 2023 at Kabega Park (3), Algoa Park (1), Despatch (1) and Humewood (1).
“This person has not been charged yet for any of the cases and the cases are still being investigated by the Mount Road commercial crime investigation unit.”
Meanwhile, a Jeffreys Bay contractor who was arrested shortly after The Herald reported that he had allegedly left a handful of clients with botched or unfinished work is expected to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on January 10.
Juan Roux made his first appearance on September 15 and was released on R7,000 bail.
He faces five charges of fraud and was arrested in September.
A string of homeowners alleged at the time that they had been left with unfinished projects or building work that had never started.
HeraldLIVE
Cops zero in on Nelson Mandela Bay contractor as complaints pile up
Six allegations of fraud under investigation, police confirm
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
