Burst main pipeline causes water outage in Lorraine, Kragga Kamma and surrounding areas
Nelson Mandela Bay municipality officials are fixing a main pipeline that burst on Sunday, leading to a water outage in Lorraine, Kragga Kamma, Kamma Ridge and surrounding areas.
Infrastructure and engineering acting executive director Joseph Tsatsire said water trucks had been dispatched to affected areas...
