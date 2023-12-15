Teen cancer survivor raises R133,000 for child oncology unit
Funds raised by gritty Tian Diedericks, 16, donated to Siyavuka for Kids at Provincial Hospital
The same attitude that carried a Nelson Mandela Bay teen through his fight with cancer led him to raise more than R130,000, which will now go towards helping other children in their fight against rare and deadly diseases.
And 16-year-old Tian Diedericks says the wheels are already turning for his next initiative to raise funds for childhood cancer treatment...
