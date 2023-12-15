×

News

South Africans remain patriotic despite plunge in trust

Confidence in public institutions has dropped to under 50%, survey finds

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 December 2023

Despite confidence in public institutions dropping to under 50% and a pervasive sentiment that political leaders do not have a concern about the plight of ordinary citizens, South Africans remain highly patriotic.

This was revealed in the latest national reconciliation barometer released by the Institute of Justice and Reconciliation (IJC) on Thursday...

