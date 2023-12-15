×

Honorary doctorate recipient aims to inspire future leaders

By Roslyn Baatjies - 15 December 2023

Technology can be a strategic driver for socioeconomic development when combined with investments in talent, infrastructure development and strategic policy formulation.

It also has the power to promote justice and equity, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) information technology honorary doctorate recipient Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho said in her acceptance speech...

