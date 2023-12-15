×

News

Bay tech company opens new R70m headquarters

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 15 December 2023

Software Company Wirk has unveiled its R70m headquarters, symbolising a bold lead into the tech future for Gqeberha.

Wirk, formerly the software department of S4 Integration, is a newly founded stand-alone software development division of the S4 Group, offering customised software solutions...

