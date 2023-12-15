×

News

Bail bid for suspected mastermind behind hit murder set for 2024

By Devon Koen - 15 December 2023

The step-grandmother and alleged mastermind behind the murder of an off-duty policeman who was gunned down outside a Motherwell eatery, will spend the festive season behinds bars after her formal bail application was postponed. 

Appearing briefly in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday, the case against Nomawethu Sandile, 54, was postponed to January 9 as per an agreement between the state and the defence...

