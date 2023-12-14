×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

SAA flights between Johannesburg and Gqeberha back for holiday season

By Tshepiso Mametela - 14 December 2023

The first SA Airways (SAA) flight from Johannesburg to Gqeberha in almost four years, landed to much fanfare at Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport on Wednesday.

The state-owned air carrier has reopened daily flights with two return trips between the two cities for the festive period...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read