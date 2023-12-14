Police rearrest man who escaped from holding cells

Gqeberha police have rearrested an inmate who escaped from the holding cells at the Motherwell police station earlier this week.
Siboniso Mdende, 32, who was detained on a charge of burglary, made the brazen escape on Monday.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect had been rearrested three hours later.
“It is alleged that on December 11 at 2.40pm a suspect escaped from the cells at the Motherwell police station,” she said.
“The circumstances surrounding his escape are under investigation.
“The suspect was detained on a charge of residential burglary.”
Naidu said that as soon as it was discovered he had escaped, a manhunt had been launched.
“He was rearrested about three hours later in NU13 in Motherwell.
“A case of escaping from lawful custody was opened for investigation.
“An internal investigation will run parallel to the criminal case,” she said.
