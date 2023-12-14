×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Joyous news in single paragraph: Load-shedding suspended by Eskom — for now

By TimesLIVE - 14 December 2023
Load-shedding has been suspended from Thursday. File photo.
Load-shedding has been suspended from Thursday. File photo.
Image: SIPHIWE SIBEKO

With the worst year of continuous load-shedding on record coming to an end soon, Eskom has kept it short and sweet in announcing on Thursday that the enforced power outages would be suspended until further notice.

Further improvement in available generating capacity was cited as the reason in a one-paragraph announcement.

South Africans previously were given respite during daytime hours until 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday this week but had load-shedding in the evenings.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad

Most Read