Inside Nelson Mandela Bay's challenge of overcrowded classrooms
Arrests and allegations as temporary structures ‘fail to make the grade’
The plight of Nelson Mandela Bay schools that have been battling overcrowding, some with more than 50 pupils crammed into a single classroom, could have been avoided.
But it is only after children have endured yet another year being squashed into small classrooms that steps have finally been taken to hold officials accountable for failing to deliver on temporary structures to help alleviate the problem...
