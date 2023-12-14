Home Affairs deputy minister urges new moms to register children’s births
Pained by witnessing her 43-year-old physically challenged brother suffer without an identity document, Phunyezwa Mpangiso braved the rain and walked to an imbizo this week hosted by the deputy minister of home affairs.
The unemployed single mother of five, who also looks after her brother, said she had exhausted all other options in trying to secure the much-needed document for him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.