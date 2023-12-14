An operation by police and soldiers to disrupt illegal mining has led to the discovery of a R20m chrome stockpile in Limpopo.
A geologist, aged 63, was arrested at Steelpoort in Burgersfort after he was unable to produce a permit to be in possession of the chrome.
In another operation against illegal mining, six female suspects between the ages of 31 and 54 were arrested in the Selwane mining area in the Mopani district earlier this month. They allegedly supplied food and beverages to the illegal miners and are standing trial for contravention of the Immigration Act.
In the Northern Cape, two men were deported to Zimbabwe after being found with R28,990 in cash while travelling in a Colt bakkie. The money was seized in April as possible proceeds of crime from illegal mining activity in the Namaqua area. Two preservation orders were obtained this month in the Springbok magistrate`s court.
Geologist arrested over R20m chrome stockpile
Image: Hawks
