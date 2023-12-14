Four robbery suspects were arrested in Gqeberha hours after employees at a clothing store at the MetLife Plaza shopping centre were held up at gunpoint.
The suspects, aged between 33 and 43, were apprehended on Wednesday thanks to vigilant members of the Nelson Mandela Bay Crime Combating Unit (CCU), who spotted their vehicle and gave chase.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said three robbers entered the clothing store at about 1.20pm.
“They produced firearms, demanding cash and cellphones.
“After taking several cellphones from a safe and an undisclosed amount of cash from the registers, they fled in a white Chevy Spark,” he said.
At about 6.45pm, CCU members were driving down Highfield Road, Schauderville, when they spotted a car matching the description of the getaway vehicle.
On spotting the police, the vehicle, with four occupants, sped off and a high-speed chase ensued.
“The vehicle came to a stop in Schauder Avenue, Holland Park, and two of the occupants got out of the vehicle and attempted to flee with a black backpack,” Beetge said.
However, all four occupants were caught and the backpack was searched.
Police allegedly found a 9mm pistol, eight rounds of ammunition, several cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects face charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of stolen property.
Beetge said additional charges could be added later.
The four suspects are expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court soon.
Four nabbed after MetLife clothing store robbery
Image: 123RF/ BELCHONOCK
